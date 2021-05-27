Despite new rollout, some contractors say sam.gov’s functionality is still a barrier

Arizona's Roofing Solution & Concepts, Inc., a certified Tesla Solar Roof Installer, discusses the benefits behind investing in solar energy. MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Arizona's Best Roofer, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., is happy to report that Tesla's new solar roof and solar panels are receiving great responses from the general public. Upon announcement of these new systems, homeowners were already seeking out potential installations and asking for cost breakdowns. Initially, the pricing for these systems was considered an unbelievable deal. Upon further analysis, Tesla has released a notable price change on some of the initial quotes, which has raised a few questions from customers.