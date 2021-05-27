Despite new rollout, some contractors say sam.gov’s functionality is still a barrier

The FCC granted a petition for a stay of the implementation of its new framework for the 4.9 GHz band requested by the Public Safety Spectrum Alliance (PSSA). Last September, the FCC approved new rules that would allow eligible states to lease some or all of the spectrum in the band to commercial or critical infrastructure entities. Before the approval of the rules, the band had been dedicated to public-safety use, but for many years, the FCC had looked at new ways to increase use of what it described as an underused band.