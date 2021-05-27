Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How about a 0.5k "run" that is more like a walk with wine? 🍷. You know those 0.0 stickers that people put on their cars? Those are some of my favorite stickers ever because I've run 5k's and after a few agonizing hills, I realized that I don't like to run. THIS is a little bit more my style - a 0.5k wine walk at Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery in Rochester that has wine tasting. You even get a bib to wear, just like the real 5k's! It's just a 0.5 version...and with wine.🍷

therockofrochester.com
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Race#Winery#We Are Your Friends#Real Friends#Pop Up Tasting Booths#Wine Samples#Fun#Salem Glen Vineyard#5k#Reservations#Style#Southern Minnesota#Genius Idea#Dreams#Cars#Register#Distance#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

RochesterFest To Include Blacklights, Bubbles, Bean Bags, and Beer

The food vendors are returning this year and the beer garden will be open when Rochester’s annual community celebration kicks off later this month. The RochesterFest festivities will kick off with the popular Country Breakfast on the Farm on June 19th and in case you’re wondering the Rochesterfest parade is also coming back and will happen on Saturday, June 26th.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Food Truck Names Menu Item After 2nd Street Joe!

You ready to smile? A Rochester, Minnesota, restaurant named a menu item after 2nd Street Flag Waving Joe!. Joe Johnson is the guy you see out on 2nd Street waving flags, waving to people, and wishing us nothing but love and positive energy. People almost always go out of the way to tell him how awesome he is, but one restaurant went above and beyond and immortalized our community's love for Joe with 2nd Street Joe Tacos!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

New Business is Bringing the Fun to Pine Island, Minnesota

New business opening in Pine Island, Minnesota is all about fun!. Monday is a BIG day in Pine Island, Minnesota because a new business is having its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony and will be open for business. Big, huge congratulations to Homemade Arcade who is bringing the fun to Southeast Minnesota and will be opening its doors at 200 S. Main Street in Pine Island!
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Popular Rochester Restaurant has Pulled the Plug on Third Location

Rooster's Third Location in Northeast Rochester is Not Going to Open. If you live in Northeast Rochester, you already know that it is tough to find a place to eat in that area. Right now, you could grab a sandwich at one of the multiple Kwik Trips but if you want to eat at a restaurant, your options are super slim compared to other areas of town. Unfortunately, the options just got a little smaller because the third location for Rooster's in NE Rochester is no longer happening.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Park Gets an Upgrade, New Playground Debuts Today

A Rochester, Minnesota park recently got an upgrade and people seem pretty excited about it! The upgrade comes to Silver Lake East Park in Rochester. They got a whole new playground! And one of the really cool features of this new playground, in my opinion, is that there's something to do for all ages, both kids and adults.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

A Historic Former Faribault Nursery Is Being Put Up For Sale

The site of Andrew's Nursery just outside of Faribault has housed a residential home retrofitted from the former nursery site for many years. The current owners though are now moving on, and it's someone else's turn to own a piece of Faribault history with this super interesting property. On top of the retrofitted home complete with doors in the floor, large garage space, cart holes in walls, and really unique round doors in one area, there is also the bones of an old greenhouse and vineyard on the property, that with the right creative could thrive again. Check out what this home and property, which is listed by Hailey Harn - Keller Williams Premier Realty Rochester, looks like below, and of course, the full listing can be found here.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Summer Has Definitely Arrived In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Yes, it’s hot - but at least it’s not very humid. Although temperatures across southeast Minnesota climbed into the low to mid 90s Friday afternoon, dewpoint readings remained in the 50s. That produced relative humidity readings in the 30 - 35-percent range. It will...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

SCARY OR FUN? This Million-Dollar House in Minnesota Full of Dead Animals

If you love Cabela's and seeing dead animals, you will LOVE this house in Minnesota. I was scrolling through houses in Minnesota just to see what is for sale and came across one that I am pretty sure I wouldn't be able to walk through. If you are an avid hunter, you will probably think this million-dollar house in Cold Spring, Minnesota is amazing. If you pray for the animals when your husband goes out to hunt, like I do, this may not be your thing, because this house is sort of like Cabela's...just a bit more extreme.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Delicious Wines are Waiting for You at these 19 Wineries Near Rochester

Best summer adventure in Southeast Minnesota is winery tours!. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer as we are slowly emerging from our COVID-19 quarantining lifestyle. Now I'm thinking we need to just tour all of the wineries in the area. If that sounds like the perfect adventure for you, check out these top spots that are just a short drive from Rochester.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Dredging Drastically Reduces Rochester’s Cascade Lake Hours

Rochester, Minnesota's Cascade Lake is open limited hours this Summer due to dredging at the lake. "It's actually a dredging operation they suck the sand and the sediment off the bottom of the lake that is put in that big pile over there and the water drains out and it is good, clean sand that they can use for construction whether it is fill material or concrete," said Rochester Parks and Forestry Division, Michael Nigbur.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years

Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.