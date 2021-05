(WFRV) – Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week. UW-Green Bay and WFRV-TV honored local educators on Local 5 Live. These teachers were nominated by the community and were randomly selected to be featured on the show. This is Cheryl Bowe. She is a third grade teacher at St. John Paul II Classical School.Cheryl tells us teaching is a family occupation; her grandmother, mother and siblings are all teachers.Each of her students begins the day sharing one or two new things for which they are grateful as a way to increase awareness of blessings and an appreciation for life.