Who doesn't love saving money on food? If you ask someone if they would rather pay full price, or pay one single dollar, chances are pretty high they would probably take the dollar deal. Thanks to McDonald's, this scenario isn't a hypothetical as the beloved fast food chain is bringing back their very popular BOGO $1 meal deal. With this special, customers can order select menu items for full price and add a second item for just $1 at participating locations nationwide.