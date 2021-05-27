newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stoughton, MA

Stoughton's Anderson named Five Star Mortgage Professional

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Anderson, of Stoughton, was recently designated as a Five Star Mortgage Professional in Massachusetts for 2021. “Province Mortgage Associates has been built by a team of mortgage professionals that are truly dedicated to the wellbeing of their clients,” said David Currie, company president. “The 5 Star Mortgage Professionals from Province Mortgage Associates are an excellent reflection of our commitment to excellence, and our entire team is proud of their peers for this accomplishment.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoughton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Stoughton, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Stoughton, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Star#Industry Professionals#Star Professional#Mortgage Professionals#Company President#Industry Agents#Ratings#Reviews#Track Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatempamag.com

Deephaven taps mortgage professional as VP of client development

Deephaven Mortgage has snapped up mortgage professional Andrew Spicer from Caliber Home Loans to serve as its new vice president of client development. According to Deephaven’s release, the mortgage veteran will be in charge of helping its correspondent partners improve market share with non-agency products. Spicer, who most recently served...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Amerifirst Home Mortgage CEO And Co-Founder Nominated As 2022 MBA Vice Chairman

"Mark is a fierce advocate for mortgage lenders and their customers, and I am pleased to welcome him to MBA's leadership ladder," said Susan Stewart, MBA's 2021 chairman, and CEO of SWBC Mortgage. "He is an industry trailblazer and a valuable voice for sustainable, affordable housing and communities across the country, making him a terrific fit to lead MBA and its members."
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Patrick Keating named Five Star Bank's regional president

Five Star Bank has named Patrick Keating commercial market executive and Western New York regional president. Keating, a Buffalo native, joined the Warsaw-based bank in 2013, as vice president of commercial banking. He is based at Five Star's Amherst regional office. Five Star Bank is preparing to open two additional...
Posted by
WestfairOnline

Martin Anderson named Fairfield County regional manager by Webster Bank

Martin H. Anderson has been appointed Webster Bank’s regional president for the Fairfield County market. A resident of Bethel, Anderson joined Webster Bank in 2009 and is a senior vice president in its middle market banking group. He is a member of the board of the Exit Planning Exchange in Fairfield County and is on the Event Planning Committee for First Tee of Fairfield County.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Names Katie Keenan CEO

Blackstone’s commercial mortgage trust’s new CEO is a woman who helped guide the company to strong performance through the crisis over the past year. Katie Keenan was named CEO of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, the company announced Wednesday. The 36-year-old, who was formerly president of the publicly traded mortgage REIT, replaces Steve Plavin, who is now heading up another arm of Blackstone, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies Europe, in London.
Beauty & Fashionmakeuseof.com

2021 Brand Impact Awards Extends Deadline to June 4

If you missed the May 27 deadline for the 2021 Brand Impact Awards, there's a bit of good news: the deadline has been moved. You've now got a little over a week to get submit your entry. Enter the 2021 Brand Impact Awards Now. Calling all design studios, branding and...
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Work remotely in Providence — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales Rep; 2. Financial Services Representative- Leaders/Top Performers (Remote); 3. Remote Senior Sourcer; 4. Call Center Representative- Semi Remote; 5. Call Center Representative (Work from Home); 6. Customer Service Specialist-Remote; 7. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 8. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office;
Career Development & Advicebetterhumans.pub

How To Design a Successful Portfolio Career

Combining work from several sources can give you income, freedom, and opportunities that exceed the old model of the salaried position. I have a portfolio career. I have developed this career steadily over the course of more than a decade. Over this period my work has developed from side hustles and freelancing into a proper career, one with purpose, direction, and development opportunities. This career allows me the flexibility and variety I crave. I get to work on the things I love, support my family, and enjoy the lifestyle that I want.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Burkey promoted to treasury management sales manager at Premier Bank

Premier Bank has announced that Debbie Burkey has been promoted to vice president, treasury management sales manager serving Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties. She has held various positions at Premier Bank such as retail administrator/product manager and retail channel manager. She most recently served as senior product development...
GamblingHartford Business

Mohegan Sun parent names longtime executive Pineault as CEO

A former president and general manager of Mohegan Sun has been appointed to lead the casino’s parent company, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, as CEO. MGE officials announced that Ray Pineault, who has been acting as the company’s interim CEO since March, will keep the chief executive job permanently. Pineault’s appointment was effective immediately.
Westford, MAWicked Local

Westford seniors weather change at alternative prom

WESTFORD -- It's a night of gowns and glamour. But this year, for Westford Academy, the tradition of senior prom also meant golf, and some a mean cornhole tournament. Attending the alternative prom, held May 25-27 at Kimball Farm, seniors found an unusual end for an unusual year -- marked by COVID restrictions, and uncertainty mixed with hope.
West Warwick, RIhomeaccentstoday.com

Natco Home names Bostic VP of sales and product development

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Rug manufacturer Natco Home announced that Nina Bostick has been appointed vice president of sales and product development, effective June 1. Bostick brings 25 years of experience in product development, sourcing, merchandising, sales and design. Most recently, she spent more than 12 years at Croscill/Excell/Glenoit as vice president of merchandising, product development, sourcing and design.
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

These Providence companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Providence are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Sales Rep; 2. Financial Services Representative- Leaders/Top Performers (Remote); 3. Remote Senior Sourcer; 4. Call Center Representative Inbound; 5. Customer Service Specialist-Remote; 6. Call Center Representative; 7. Call Center Representative (Work from Home); 8. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 9. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office;
BusinessFrankfort Times

Heath Spivey Named New President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.
Businessandnowuknow.com

Renaissance Food Group Appoints Nick Georgantas as Director of Sales

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - As it looks to expand and foster valuable new partnerships, Renaissance Food Group (RFG) has bolstered its leadership ring with the addition of an industry pro with a vast range of expertise. The supplier recently announced it has appointed Nick Georgantas as Director of Sales. In...
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Providence market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Well maintained single Family in the Darlington area of Pawtucket has been in the family since 1968. This home offers 3 beds/ 1 bath with a dining, living, bedroom and eat in kitchen on the first floor, with an additional two bedrooms on the second level. It also has nice cozy yard and 2 car garage. This home is waiting for a new home owner to make it his/her own space. Please call to schedule your private showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jose Diaz, Keller Williams Realty at 401-785-1700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful sun-drenched home on quiet street in desirable west end neighborhood. This move in ready property boasts 3 bedrooms including a large primary bedroom with full en-suite bath and private deck with peeks of the water, great for morning coffee or just relaxing! Soaring cathedral ceilings, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, fireplaced family room round out the first floor with outside decks perfect for entertaining. Central air, 2 and 1/2 baths, 2 car heated garage and partially finished basement round out the amenities. Lush lawn, Japanese Maples and mature plantings put this home in the perfect setting. This home is close to the bike path, a state park and Rockwell Elementary school. Bristol offers many restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, is home of the America's Cup Hall of Fame and the cultural center for Bristol County as it is home to eight fine museums and Roger Williams University. Come see all that Bristol has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Thomas Wegner, Lila Delman Real Estate at 401-274-1644</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This storybook Cape is a true oasis with the charm and character of old, coupled with fresh renovations providing a comfortable, luxurious lifestyle in Greenwood Proper. The backyard is beyond charming and an entertainer's dream while providing a private, cozy sanctuary with two firepits, a screened in gazebo, lush flowers and greenery, outdoor speakers, as well as a cozy enclosed space with a wood stove perfect for reading or getting away from the main house. Recent upgrades include a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, fully insulated 4-season sun room, the addition of a mud room, radiant flooring in the mud and sun rooms, a custom built gazebo, blue stone steps at the front and side entrances, newly paved driveway, new garage door and opener, a 12 x 8 garden shed, replacement windows throughout, baseboard hi efficiency heating, fresh paint in all rooms, and custom window shades. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is lovingly maintained and is a must see for anyone seeking a friendly neighborhood with lake access as well as close proximity to highways, schools, restaurants and shopping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Pisaturo, Residential Properties LTD. at 401-885-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Quintessential New England Farmhouse set on almost one acre. You have the best of both worlds with the feeling of being in a wooded setting and only minutes away from amenities such as highway access and shopping. There are many original details that have been preserved to appreciate throughout the home such as the built ins, fireplaces, hardwoods, original leaded glass and hardware. This unique property is a must see just waiting for its newest caretaker!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Derek Greene, The Greene Realty Group at 877-222-0621</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Softwareshipinsight.com

Norwegian software specialist Mintra appoints Kevin Short as CEO

Mintra – a specialist provider of digital learning and HR software for the energy and maritime sectors – has appointed Kevin Short to the role of CEO. Short, who has been chief commercial officer of the Norway-headquartered company since 2018, takes over the leadership role from Scott Kerr following his decision to join the firm’s board of directors.
Businesshigh-profile.com

DPS Group Hires Kashuba

Boston – DPS Group announced it has added Kurt Kashuba as director of construction. Reporting to Carl Bradbury, senior director of construction at DPS Group, Kashuba will oversee all field staff in the construction management group and work closely with clients to ensure the successful execution of capital projects. Kashuba...