Stoughton's Anderson named Five Star Mortgage Professional

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Well maintained single Family in the Darlington area of Pawtucket has been in the family since 1968. This home offers 3 beds/ 1 bath with a dining, living, bedroom and eat in kitchen on the first floor, with an additional two bedrooms on the second level. It also has nice cozy yard and 2 car garage. This home is waiting for a new home owner to make it his/her own space. Beautiful sun-drenched home on quiet street in desirable west end neighborhood. This move in ready property boasts 3 bedrooms including a large primary bedroom with full en-suite bath and private deck with peeks of the water, great for morning coffee or just relaxing! Soaring cathedral ceilings, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, fireplaced family room round out the first floor with outside decks perfect for entertaining. Central air, 2 and 1/2 baths, 2 car heated garage and partially finished basement round out the amenities. Lush lawn, Japanese Maples and mature plantings put this home in the perfect setting. This home is close to the bike path, a state park and Rockwell Elementary school. Bristol offers many restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, is home of the America's Cup Hall of Fame and the cultural center for Bristol County as it is home to eight fine museums and Roger Williams University. Come see all that Bristol has to offer. This storybook Cape is a true oasis with the charm and character of old, coupled with fresh renovations providing a comfortable, luxurious lifestyle in Greenwood Proper. The backyard is beyond charming and an entertainer's dream while providing a private, cozy sanctuary with two firepits, a screened in gazebo, lush flowers and greenery, outdoor speakers, as well as a cozy enclosed space with a wood stove perfect for reading or getting away from the main house. Recent upgrades include a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, fully insulated 4-season sun room, the addition of a mud room, radiant flooring in the mud and sun rooms, a custom built gazebo, blue stone steps at the front and side entrances, newly paved driveway, new garage door and opener, a 12 x 8 garden shed, replacement windows throughout, baseboard hi efficiency heating, fresh paint in all rooms, and custom window shades. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is lovingly maintained and is a must see for anyone seeking a friendly neighborhood with lake access as well as close proximity to highways, schools, restaurants and shopping. You have the best of both worlds with the feeling of being in a wooded setting and only minutes away from amenities such as highway access and shopping. There are many original details that have been preserved to appreciate throughout the home such as the built ins, fireplaces, hardwoods, original leaded glass and hardware. This unique property is a must see just waiting for its newest caretaker!