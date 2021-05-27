Lang named to national child health advisory council

Veteran journalist Sylvester Brown, Jr.’s St. Louis American COVID fellowship has been extended by the Deaconess Foundation for an additional year. The funds are awarded from Deaconess Foundation’s Responsive Grant program to continue support for the St. Louis American’s COVID-19 Fellow narrative advocacy coverage. The COVID-19 Equitable Relief and Recovery Fund (ERRF) grants were designed to support Black-led organizational capacity to respond to community needs during the pandemic. Brown is a former columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and among the most respected writers and journalists in the St. Louis region.