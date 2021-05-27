newsbreak-logo
Lang named to national child health advisory council

Cover picture for the articleWill make recommendations to directors of National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Catherine Lang, PhD, a professor of physical therapy and associate director of the Movement Science Program in the Program in Physical Therapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed to serve on the National Advisory Child Health and Human Development Council for the Eunice Kennedy Schriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) of the National Institutes for Health (NIH). She will serve a four-year term.

