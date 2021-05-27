A Backyard Pizza Party Is the Best Way to Celebrate Dad
This story was produced in partnership with Kohl’s. A lot of people turned to dough at the beginning of the pandemic last spring. But while sourdough was the trademark of our collective indoor days, homemade pizza — cooked to perfection in the backyard — should be the carbohydrate of choice this year. Why? It’s an endlessly customizable food that’s beloved by kids and adults that’s also inherently communal, making it the perfect thing to eat on Father’s Day, particularly when you might actually be able to have people over to celebrate this year.www.fatherly.com