Humboldt's 'New Normal'

This is a press release from the Humboldt Trails Council:. Save the date: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire. Save the date and please join us for the virtual Humboldt Trails Summit on Saturday, June 5th, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom and Access Humboldt, channel 8, or Facebook Live. This year’s theme is “Enjoy and Engage” and we will be highlighting places for you to get out and enjoy trails as well as ways to engage in efforts to expand our regional trail system. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the progress that is being made on local trail projects and get an update from State Senator Mike McGuire on the recent progress being made to realize the vision of the Great Redwood Trail. Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, will provide updates on the Humboldt Bay Trail, the McKay Community Forest, and other developments in Humboldt County. On-location videos will connect you with ongoing work to develop trails and inspire you to engage with other trail enthusiasts in supporting visionary efforts to connect communities through trails. The public is encouraged to send their questions about trails in advance to: [email protected]