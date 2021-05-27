Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt's 'New Normal'

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt County Board of Supervisors heard a series of dire warnings May 25 about what worsening drought conditions could mean for the North Coast, from catastrophic wildfire to entire communities running out of water and massive fish kills in local rivers. Perhaps most alarmingly, a host of officials who...

www.northcoastjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Lake Forest, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Conservation#Surface Water#Salmon River State Forest#California Drought#Severe Drought#New Normal#The Karuk Tribe#Yurok Tribal#Chair Virginia Bass#Normal Rainfall#Drought Conditions#Forest Health#Catastrophic Wildfire#California History#Fire Crews#Soil Moistures#Ruth Lake#Tributaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentEureka Times-Standard

Forecast: More dry weather on tap for North Coast

It’s going to be a bit colder this week in Humboldt County as summer approaches, a local National Weather Service meteorologist said on Sunday afternoon. Forecaster Jonathan Garner said the weather will cool down later in the week, with a “possible freeze.”. “Generally, dry weather is on tap,” Garner said....
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateNorth Coast Journal

California Staying the Mask Course for Now

California's mask mandate for indoor settings and crowded outdoor events will remain in effect until at least June 15. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, made the announcement this morning in regard to last week's interim recommendation by the Centers for Disease and Prevention that stated vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors.
California Statelostcoastoutpost.com

California Will Keep Its Masking Guidance in Place a Bit Longer

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

COVID variant spurs ‘turning of the tide’

HUMBOLDT – A dangerous coronavirus variant is now dominant in Humboldt County, whose COVID-19 case rate is the second-highest in the state and whose children are getting sick more often and more severely. ​A variant called B.1.1.7, loosely known as the UK variant, has been present in the state for...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

ECONEWS REPORT: From Pulp Mill to Salmon Farm? Examining Nordic AquaFarms’ Proposed Fish Factory

Is a massive land-based fish factory the best next chapter for a former pulp mill nestled between Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean? Tune in to hear local environmental leaders discuss Humboldt County’s assessment of the impacts Nordic AquaFarms proposed fish factory might have on the bay, ocean, wildlife and climate – and ways to avoid or mitigate them. Surfrider Foundation’s California Policy Manager Jennifer Savage and Colin Fiske of Coalition for Transportation Priorities join co-hosts Tom Wheeler of EPIC, Larry Glass of NEC, and Jen Kalt of Humboldt Baykeeper for a discussion of what is proposed and top issues of concern as we gear up to submit comments on May 24.
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

Get used to dealing with COVID & company

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt’s top public health official has called attention to the need for long-term funding for managing COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. ​The likelihood of the lingering presence of coronavirus was highlighted by Michele Stephens, director of the county’s Public Health Branch, during a May 4 Board of Supervisors COVID-19 update.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

$433 Million Proposed for HSU Polytechnic

During today's revised budget proposal presentation, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's proposing $433 million for Humboldt State University's transformation into California State University's third polytechnic university. “I am a big supporter of Cal Polys. We have two; we want to create a third. And that’s the significant investment: $433 million,”...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Trails Council: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire June 5

This is a press release from the Humboldt Trails Council:. Save the date: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire. Save the date and please join us for the virtual Humboldt Trails Summit on Saturday, June 5th, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom and Access Humboldt, channel 8, or Facebook Live. This year’s theme is “Enjoy and Engage” and we will be highlighting places for you to get out and enjoy trails as well as ways to engage in efforts to expand our regional trail system. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the progress that is being made on local trail projects and get an update from State Senator Mike McGuire on the recent progress being made to realize the vision of the Great Redwood Trail. Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, will provide updates on the Humboldt Bay Trail, the McKay Community Forest, and other developments in Humboldt County. On-location videos will connect you with ongoing work to develop trails and inspire you to engage with other trail enthusiasts in supporting visionary efforts to connect communities through trails. The public is encouraged to send their questions about trails in advance to: [email protected]
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Humboldt County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen resigns

Humboldt County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen submitted a letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors Friday. After more than 20 years in public service, Nilsen said she will be “transitioning to the private sector through a business acquisition,” effective July 2, 2021. “It has been an honor to serve...
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

PG&E Time-of-Use plan goes into effect June 1

Beginning June 1, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will begin transitioning ratepayers in Humboldt County to new Time-Of-Use electricity rate plans, omitting individuals who chose alternative options. With Time-of-Use plans, rates rise when energy demand is highest and renewables are less available. Remember to power down or use less...
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

Humboldt county opens new juvenile hall

EUREKA, Calif. — After years of planning and construction, Humboldt Country has debuted a brand new juvenile hall. Plans of the new site had been in development since 2007, with construction finally taking place in 2017, and cost over $15.5 million. The original juvenile hall was built in 1970. The...
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Measure S Commercial Cannabis Cultivation tax refunds available for Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — Due to a recent court ruling , Humboldt county residents can submit an application for a full or partial refund on a now overruled cannabis tax. Placed and passed on the November 2016 ballot, Measure S initiated the Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Tax which taxed those who cultivated cannabis in unincorporated parts of Humboldt county. While in effect there was a tax of $1 per square foot of outdoor cultivation area, $2 per square foot of mixed-light cultivation area and $3 per square foot of indoor cultivation areas.