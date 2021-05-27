newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookline, MA

MassGeneral Hospital for Children kicks off Storybook Ball

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassGeneral Hospital for Children kicked off Storybook Ball with a virtual reception May 19 and announced the focus of this fall’s event: pediatric infectious disease. Brookline residents James and Fiona Benenson are again co-chairing the 2021 Storybook Ball. MGHfC’s Pediatric Infectious Disease program is a specialized group of infectious disease...

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mph#Mass General#Blank Label#Puma#Rue La La#Storybook Ball Season#Pediatric Programs#Mghfc Surgeon In Chief#Honorary Co Chair#Fall#Mghfc Physician In Chief#Patient Programs#Clinical Director#Flowers#Microbiologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Brookline, MAwhdh.com

Brookline teens help test Moderna vaccine

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local teenagers participating in a trial for Moderna’s vaccine said they hope that dose becoming available for youths will encourage more adolescents to get vaccinated. The Cambridge-based company broke up their trial into two parts, where children first received vaccine shots four weeks apart. The company...
Boston, MAbunewsservice.com

Boston bookstores find ways to survive, thrive during pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, bookstores around Boston are changing in order to adapt to readers’ needs. Like many small businesses, bookstores have been affected by the pandemic. Forced to close their doors during the initial stages of lockdown starting in March 2020, Boston bookstores have lost many customers, leading to a decrease in sales.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Brookline, MAWicked Local

City Realty Group donates $5K to Brookline Teen Center

City Realty Group, a community-focused real estate development company serving the greater Boston area since 2004, recently donated $5,000 to help reopen the Brookline Teen Center, which was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. A safe space for kids to discover, display creative expression and push for social...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Brookline schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Brookline students ages 12 and up will have the chance to get their shots at school, the Public Schools of Brookline announced Friday. The district has partnered with Waltham-based Pelmeds Pharmacy to offer immunization onsite at Brookline High School, the Baker School and the...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Boomers and Beyond: Brookline Senior Center announcements

COURTESY OF BROOKLINE COUNCIL OF AGING AT BROOKLINE SENIOR CENTER. For more information on weekly, ongoing Senior Center events, call 617-730-2770. The center is now offering hot “grab and go” lunches Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in collaboration with Springwell. To reserve a hot lunch, residents must call the Senior Center at 617-730-2747 two business days in advance. There will be no admission to the Senior Center for any reason at the time of pickup. Those who are not feeling well and/or have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher should stay home and contact their physician. Face coverings (i.e., scarf, mask, bandana) are required when picking up the meal. Residents will be required to follow the directions provided by staff and volunteers at the time of arrival. Employees will ask residents for information on the phone so that they do not need to fill out forms at the time of pick up. For more information on the menu selections, call 617-730-2747.
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Brookline Rotary to hold last book giveaway

Brookline Rotary has been distributing new children’s books to children in kindergarten through fourth grade thanks to a grant from the Chobee Hoy Group at Compass. The last giveaway will be held at 4:40 p.m. May 14 at the Egmont Street Veterans Building. This gift was the inspiration of Chobee...