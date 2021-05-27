newsbreak-logo
Live Arts names Evans new artistic director

Daily Progress
 2 days ago

Live Arts has selected Susan E. Evans as its new artistic director. Evans officially will start work on June 11. Evans has extensive experience as a director and theater instructor. She brings almost two decades of experience as artistic director of three small theater companies in the San Francisco Bay area.

