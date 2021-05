Trips to Mexico, South Africa, Canada and Alaska are among the items that will be up for bids during Galapalooza, this year’s Redlands Symphony Gala. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual fundraiser will again be a virtual event, with the auction running from noon on June 2 to 4 p.m. June 6. Registration and a preview of the auction (no bidding) will open May 15 and continue until the event begins.