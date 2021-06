Sony wasn’t at E3 2019, and they had announced they would be skipping E3 2020 before all of E3 2020 got cancelled- and though E3 is coming back this year, Sony is still sitting this one out. But this is the season of making big announcements, of putting your cards on the table and letting people know what’s coming up in the months ahead. It’s not guaranteed that Sony will have a State of Play show in the next couple of months, but honestly, this seems like the right time to do a big show with multiple announcements and updates on upcoming games. If that does end up happening – and it’s likely that it will – these are the ten big games we expect to see at the show.