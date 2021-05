Claims of Russian bounties against US troops in Afghanistan were linked to a Kremlin-backed spy team known as Unit 29155, according to reports.The intelligence community released newly-declassified documents of its assessment to The New York Times after the Biden administration’s review said they had "low to moderate" confidence in the intelligence.Claims that Donald Trump did nothing about Russian bounties on American soldiers were leveraged by Joe Biden as a major election issue during the presidential campaign and tied to accusations that the Republican had consistently shown a deferential attitude to Vladimir Putin. Conservative commentators said the only “low to...