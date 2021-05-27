GNTC Basic Law Enforcement students make $400 donation

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFour Georgia Northwestern Technical College Basic Law Enforcement graduates each donated $100 to the GNTC Foundation to assist future law enforcement students. “This generous donation says a lot about these outstanding graduates and their belief in GNTC, especially in our Basic Law Enforcement program,” said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “They are truly paying it forward to benefit other students in the program.”

