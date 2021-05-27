Three churches celebrate 75th annual Dillingersville worship service

newsbreak-logo
lvpnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local churches in the Old Zionsville area have been historically connected through a schoolhouse – Old Zionsville United Church of Christ, Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church – Old Zionsville and Upper Milford Mennonite Church. Back in the 1700s, this schoolhouse was built to educate the local children of church members. It has been maintained throughout the years and on June 27, founding churches will gather for the 75th annual Celebrate Dillingersville worship service to commemorate the partnership in education and Christian living. All are welcome to come to relax in the outdoor setting to worship, relax and commune with nature and God in this much needed time to come together. In case of inclement weather, everyone will meet at Old Zionsville UCC sanctuary, 5981 Fountain Road, Old Zionsville for a service 10:30 a.m. The schoolhouse will be open to explore. Outdoor worship begins 10:30 a.m. at the Dillingersville Schoolhouse, 7226 School House Lane, Zionsville. From 11:30 a.m. to noon, enjoy entertainment from “The Handman” – a musical manualist who makes music with his hands. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs. No food will be provided. Folks may bring a picnic lunch to eat on the property to enjoy the beautiful setting. The Dillingersville service will be broadcast on Uncle Jeffrey TV – CWTAP channel 126 or 64 live 10:30 a.m. June 27. PHOTO COURTESY OF DILLINGERSVILLE SCHOOL, UNION SCHOOL AND CHURCH ASSOCIATION.

