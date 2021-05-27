Flueckiger named interim dean of the College of Architecture

Urs Peter "Upe" Flueckiger was named interim dean of the College of Architecture on Thursday, May 27, according to a news release from Texas Tech. Flueckiger is a registered architect and is apart of the Swiss Society of Engineers and Architects, according to the release, and has worked in Europe, North America and Japan. He has also collaborated with the Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering and the School of Art to help students understand materials, shape and construction of housing relating to human experience through an interdisciplinary platform.