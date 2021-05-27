Don't Downshift, General Motors Looks Ready to Resume Its Advance

Will Ford’s Big Investment News Lift These Top Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Now?. Wall Street has a new favorite electric vehicle stock in the stock market right now. And… it’s not Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) right now. Instead, it’s the legendary automaker Ford (NYSE: F) that is getting all the attention in the market as of late. Despite Tesla’s announcement on its plan to advance its effort to develop autonomous vehicles, the news was arguably overshadowed by Ford’s announcement to boost spending on electrification efforts. On top of that, the automaker aims to have 40% of its global volumes be all-electric by 2030, a move to step up its push on EVs.