Don't Downshift, General Motors Looks Ready to Resume Its Advance
We examined the charts of Ford (F) the other day so a review of what General Motors (GM) looks like seems appropriate. Let's check out the GM charts. In the daily bar chart of GM, below, we can see that the shares may have formed a rising triangle pattern the past four months with higher lows but relatively equal highs around $63 or so. Prices have crossed below and above the cresting 50-day moving average line. The 200-day line is rising and intersects down around $45.realmoney.thestreet.com