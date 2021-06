Leave it to one of America’s oldest and most respected bow companies to build a compound bow that a barely-able-to-draw tot can handle—and yet that same bow can grow with that tiny shooter until he gets serious about shooting and hunting. That’s what Bear Archery did when they introduced the Cruzer years back. While the design and components have been tweaked and upgraded, the basic concepts of that first Cruzer live on in the Bear Cruzer G2 bow. It is one of the best beginner compound bow options available today.