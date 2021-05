Two surveys recently released affirm the strength of e-commerce in the grocery sector, both in online shopping and digital payments. One new report revealed a 16% jump in U.S. online grocery sales in April 2021 compared to April 2020. According to the Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, total online grocery sales last month were more than four times higher than pre-pandemic levels, with 67.8 million households in this country buying groceries online in that span. A growing number of consumers are using two or more e-commerce methods, including delivery, pickup and/or ship-to-home.