How Addison Patterson's departure impacts the Nevada basketball team
Rumors of Addison Patterson being on the outs with Nevada had been circulating for weeks. There was enough smoke I asked the Wolf Pack on Monday if Patterson remained "a player in good standing on the roster." I was told there was no update on his status with the team. Two days later, on Wednesday afternoon, Nevada released a 12-word statement: "Addison Patterson is no longer part of the Nevada Men's Basketball Program."nevadasportsnet.com