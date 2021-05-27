Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kingfisher THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KINGFISHER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The rotation associated with the storm in Kingfisher County has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the tornado warning will be allowed to expire. Severe thunderstorm warnings continue for Kingfisher County.alerts.weather.gov