newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US tells Russia it won't rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration informed Russia on Thursday that it will not rejoin a key arms control pact, even as the two sides prepare for a summit next month between their leaders, the State Department said. U.S. officials said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians...

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wendy Sherman
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Arms Control#Open Skies#U S Allies#Russian Officials#Ukraine#Ap#The State Department#Russians#American#The Federation Council#Democrats#European Union#Associated Press#Nato Allies#Moscow#President Barack Obama#U S Officials#Russian Violations#Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Poland
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
Related
Washington Statecaspiannews.com

Moscow Criticizes Washington’s Refusal to Rejoin Open Skies Treaty

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov voiced Moscow’s disappointment with Washington’s decision calling it “another political mistake.”. Government officials in Moscow criticized the US decision not to rejoin the Open Skies Treaty, an international pact allowing surveillance flights over military facilities in party countries. The US State Department announced Thursday...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russia sanctions?

Last month, the White House unveiled a sweeping new executive order (EO) authorizing a wide range of sanctions against Russia. While laudable as a product and effort to expand the Russia sanctions regime, the EO contains numerous provisions that duplicate existing, longstanding sanctions. These redundant provisions raise concerns that the Biden administration may be attempting to avoid aggressive congressional oversight codified in Russia sanctions legislation and EOs, as any executive orders signed after the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) became law in August 2017 are not subject to its congressional review provision.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Belarus crisis heightens stakes of Biden-Putin summit

An extraordinary crisis in Belarus is pushing a months-long simmering conflict to the forefront of President Biden ’s agenda and raising the stakes for an upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin . Biden is likely to confront Putin in Switzerland, when the two leaders will meet on June 16,...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S. Won’t Try to Reenter Open Skies Treaty With Russia

The State Department confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration will not attempt to restart the Open Skies Treaty with Russia that President Donald Trump unilaterally quit, leaving only one remaining international treaty governing the two powers' nuclear arsenals. The Associated Press first reported the decision, which Deputy Secretary of State...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Kremlin Says It Regrets U.S. Decision to Not Rejoin Open Skies Pact

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Washington's decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries. The original U.S. decision to quit the pact was taken by the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump last year, but...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

AP Source: Biden Ending Trump OK for US Oil Company in Syria

The Biden administration has decided it will not renew a waiver that allowed a politically connected U.S. oil company to operate in northeast Syria under President Donald Trump's pledge to “keep the oil” produced in the region, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision. Treasury Department rules prohibit...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Belarusian leader heads to Russia amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW — Belarus’ authoritarian leader heads to Russia Friday to seek assistance amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the diversion of a flight to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at his Black Sea residence in Sochi...
U.S. Politicsgzeromedia.com

What We're Watching: Russia backs Belarus, Biden warns Ethiopian PM, Hong Kong approves Beijing's overhaul

Russia wades into EU-Belarus row: Now that the European Union and Belarus are at loggerheads over the brazen hijacking of an EU flight to arrest a dissident journalist, Vladimir Putin wants a piece of the action. In response to Brussels encouraging EU airplanes to avoid Belarusian skies, Russia says it will block those airlines from Russian airspace. It's unclear whether Putin is doing this to support his frenemy, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, or to sow division within the bloc after it approved unusually swift, albeit limited, sanctions against Belarus. Putin may be guessing that Brussels won't go much further because the EU is dependent on Russian oil and gas that transits through pipelines in Belarus. Either way, Putin's move will likely put more pressure on the EU to decide whether it doubles down on tougher sanctions against Lukashenko, or backs off a bit. And it demonstrates that Russia's leader, channeling his inner Rahm Emanuel, never lets a good crisis go to waste.
Foreign Policyvestnikkavkaza.net

Russian diplomat castigates U.S. refusal to return to Open Skies Treaty

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized Washington’s decision not to return to the Treaty on Open Skies as another political error. "The United States has made another political mistake, dealing one more blow to the European security system. We gave them [the Americans] a chance, but they failed to take it," he pointed out.
PoliticsMiami Herald

Russia accuses US of violating nuclear pact ahead of summit

MOSCOW — Russia questioned Washington’s compliance with a key nuclear treaty weeks before President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold his first summit with his U.S. counterpart, President Joe Biden. “The Russian side has concrete and justified complaints about how Washington is implementing New START,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria...
U.S. Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Russia, U.S. leaders may deliberate over Open Skies deal

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States are likely to discuss the Treaty on Open Skies at their Geneva summit but since Russia is about to wrap up the denunciation procedures, the U.S. has little time left to review its earlier decisions on pulling out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
Politicsarcamax.com

EU takes Russia to task over Belarus as sanctions talk heats up

European Union foreign ministers pointed a finger at Russia’s ties to Belarus as they moved toward implementing harsher sanctions against Minsk after it forced down a commercial airliner and arrested a journalist. Diplomacy chiefs discussed in Lisbon how to implement measures against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko after the...