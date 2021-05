With copper beating all-time highs recently, and gold briefly touching US$1900/oz, Meridian Mining UK S (MNO:TSX.V) seems to be in a good place, delivering its second set of assays from its Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold Project in Brazil. Its ongoing 10,000-meter field program of diamond drilling recently returned assays from hole CD-005 to CD-009, and all holes contained economic mineralization. This will probably not come as a surprise for the verification holes of historical drill results, but the good news is the stepout holes into the lesser drilled areas outside the limits of mine development sometimes returned even better results. The standout hole in this case is, of course, CD-009, producing no less than 66.1m @ 1.1% copper equivalent (CuEq) from 86.9m depth.