Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Webster, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Wright County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 151 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fordland to 9 miles southwest of Seymour to 6 miles northeast of Taneyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain Grove... Ava Seymour... Mansfield Fordland... Norwood Diggins... Brushyknob Gentryville... Rome Vanzant... Squires Goodhope... Drury Dogwood HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov