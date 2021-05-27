Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Christian The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.