Christian County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Webster, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Wright County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 151 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fordland to 9 miles southwest of Seymour to 6 miles northeast of Taneyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain Grove... Ava Seymour... Mansfield Fordland... Norwood Diggins... Brushyknob Gentryville... Rome Vanzant... Squires Goodhope... Drury Dogwood HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Christian The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Greene, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Webster County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN, SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS, GREENE, SOUTHEASTERN POLK, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Howell; Ozark; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OZARK...DOUGLAS SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHEASTERN TANEY AND NORTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sparta, or 10 miles southeast of Ozark, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Lake Taneycomo Ava... Forsyth Willow Springs... Merriam Woods Sparta... Kissee Mills Rockaway Beach... Pomona Taneyville... Wasola Oldfield... Brixey Brushyknob... Elkhead Thornfield... Rome Vanzant... Squires
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND NORTHERN TANEY COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Taneyville, or 14 miles southwest of Ava, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Taneycomo... Forsyth Merriam Woods... Sparta Highlandville... Rockaway Beach Taneyville... Spokane Oldfield... Brownbranch Elkhead... Chestnutridge Bruner... Keltner Christian Center... Garrison Chadwick... Bradleyville Goodhope... Walnut Shade HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Stone; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS NORTHERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE AND GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an areas of showers and embedded thunderstorms near Willard, or near Republic, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield... Nixa Ozark... Republic Marshfield... Battlefield Willard... Rogersville Strafford... Clever Seymour... Sparta Crane... Fair Grove Billings... Highlandville Fremont Hills... Fordland Niangua... Brookline This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 59 and 108.
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND NORTHERN TANEY COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Taneyville, or 14 miles southwest of Ava, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Taneycomo... Forsyth Merriam Woods... Sparta Highlandville... Rockaway Beach Taneyville... Spokane Oldfield... Brownbranch Elkhead... Chestnutridge Bruner... Keltner Christian Center... Garrison Chadwick... Bradleyville Goodhope... Walnut Shade HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.