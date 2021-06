News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announces plans to scale its in-home primary care program, Clover Home Care, through the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) new Direct Contracting model. The goal of Direct Contracting is to make the Medicare program more financially sustainable for taxpayers while improving health outcomes for beneficiaries, which aligns with the work of Clover Home Care.