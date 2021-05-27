newsbreak-logo
Company of Heroes 2 and Ardennes Assault campaign are free to claim on Steam

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany of Heroes 2 has been available for free through giveaways plenty of times in the past, and it is time for another round, though this time it is not alone. Sega and Relic Entertainment are offering the World War II set real-time strategy game for free, and this time, Ardennes Assault is being included in the festivities.

Video Gamescogconnected.com

Streets of Rage 4 Introduces Shiva In Upcoming DLC

Streets of Rage has been a long-standing entity in the video game industry since the early 1990s and has most certainly stamped its authority on side-scrolling beat-em-ups. In 2020, Streets of Rage 4 released as a modern continuation of the series on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The game was well received, selling approximately 1.5 million copies worldwide and receiving praise from critics. Streets of Rage 4 has continued the genre’s general themes of having teams of players fight relentless hordes of enemies, aided by disposable weapons and item pickups. As Streets of Rage continues to progress, and the developers add consistent updates and content, the team have announced Shiva, the last character hiding in the shadows that will be a playable character in the upcoming DLC.
Video GamesComicBook

Steam Game Made Free for a Limited Time

Another Steam game has been made free for a limited time. As of right now, and until May 17 (1:00 PM EST), all Steam users can download Galaxium for free. Normally, the game costs $1.99, so it's not an incredible amount of savings, but if you're looking for a free game to play and aren't interested in free-to-play, then this could be what you're looking for.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 4

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards. The coverage of Rainbow Rare cards will focus more on the current value of these cards, as the artwork aspect was covered in the other installments where the standard versions of these cards appear.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Epic teasing huge “mystery” free game in next week’s giveaway

The Epic Games Store’s next freebie is a “mystery game” the Fortnite publisher have confirmed. Usually, every Thursday, we see a new free title drop on the Epic Games Store, accompanied by a reveal of what’s coming next. This time however there’s a cryptic image of the Epic Games Store...
Video Gamesgamesasylum.com

Out this week: Knockout City, Miitopia, Rust Console Edition, Just Die Already, Leisure Suit Larry, Rising Hell, more

We weren’t expecting May to be quite as busy as it has been, but here we are, trying to cram as many big-name titles into a headline as possible. It’s no secret that EA’s Rocket Arena flopped. Undeterred, the uber publisher is back roughly one year on with the dodgeball-based Knockout City. It stands a better chance of success – it’s out on all major formats, and there’s a 10-day trial. The £19.99 asking price is slightly lower than Rocket Arena’s launch price too.
Video GamesTelegraph

Video games publisher eyes £1bn float as demand soars

The video games publisher behind the smash hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is preparing to level up with a £1bn London listing. Devolver Digital has appointed bankers from Zeus Capital to pursue a stock market float after riding high on the enormous popularity of online gaming during lockdown. Fall Guys...
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

Magic: Legends – Claim the new Pyromancer Planeswalker for free during time-limit campaign

A powerful new Planeswalker class has arrived in Magic: Legends! Today the Free-to-Play hack’n’cast online action RPG based on Magic: The Gathering released a brand new update which introduces players to the fire-wielding Pyromancer for the very first time. From now through May 24 at 10am PT, players can claim this brand-new ranged caster class for FREE from the in-game store when they log into the game.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Battlefield 6 Leaked Screenshots Reveal Deadly Robot Dogs, V-22 Ospreys And More

We have to wait a few more weeks before Electronics Arts unveils its next Battlefield installment, presumably called Battlefield 6 (or just Battlefield), as the publisher recently confirmed it will hold a reveal event in June. In the meantime, supposed screenshots keep leaking out, potentially providing us some juicy details of what to expect when the game arrives.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition hits highest Steam concurrent players for a BioWare game

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launched on Friday, and the Steam numbers suggest it's had a pretty successful launch weekend. The remastered trilogy is the number one trending game on SteamDB right now, reaching a peak concurrent player count of 59,817 on Sunday. As noted by industry analyst @BenjiSales on Twitter, it marks the highest concurrent players on Steam for any BioWare game. It's also the second-highest concurrent player count for any EA game on Steam, only beaten by Apex Legends.
Video GamesNintendo Life

A New Limited-Time Pokémon Sword And Shield Item Distribution Event Has Begun

There's a new item distribution available in Pokémon Sword and Shield and it's only on offer for a single day - so be sure to act fast!. This time around it's a Life Orb. As explained by Serebii.net, this item was given out in the Spring Single Tournament livestream from Pokémon Korea. The code you'll need this time around is: SPR1NGPA0R1.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Playism Will Be Bringing Gnosia Over To Steam For The First Time

Playism along with Active Gaming Media will be releasing Gnosia on Steam for the first time since its release. The game was originally released back in 2019 for the PS Vita in Japan along with a Switch release later that year, only going worldwide in March of 2021. The PC version will be coming out sometime this year, but the company has yet to put a release date on it. You can check out more about the game below along with a proper trailer showing it off.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Core Celebrates Early Access With Free Character Giveaway

Manticore Games’ distribution platform Core recently launched into early access and to celebrate, the company announced today that they’re giving away a free set of heroes to players for a limited time. The characters, the Terracotta Warrior and the Jade Warrior, can be added to player collections simply by playing on the platform any time before May 31.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Both of these tactical shooters are free to play this weekend on Steam

If you’re in the mood for some tactical combat, you’ve got not one, but two different shooters to play this weekend on PC. We have this little bit of serendipitous timing to thank for two free weekends of indie tactical shooters aligning. Beyond the Wire is hosting a free weekend on Steam, and Nine to Five’s open beta is also live.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Maneater Swims to New Consoles Later this Month

Today is great news for those that appreciate delightfully absurd games. Tripwire Interactive and Deep Silver are bringing Maneater to a host of new consoles, including Steam, Switch and Xbox Game Pass. Though the shark RPG comes to all these on May 25th, details do vary. Steam is gonna have the full version on that date; Xbox Game Pass will get access to Maneater on the 25th for a 6 month period; lastly, the Nintendo Switch is not only getting a digital version of Maneater, but they’re gonna offer a snazzy physical edition.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

The Division Heartland Gameplay Leaks From Closed Alpha Test

In case you didn’t know, Ubisoft announced a new The Division spin-off going the free-to-play route with The Division Heartland. While there’s no release date set for it just yet, loads of The Division Heartland gameplay has made its way out via the closed alpha test!. There are multiple videos...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

SnowRunner Now On Game Pass, Steam and Switch

SnowRunner is now available on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store. The game also debuted on Nintendo Switch and in Game Pass. Additionally, Season 4: New Frontiers has launched. Off-road simulator SnowRunner is entering new markets today. First, the game has finally gone on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store....
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Heroes Of Barcadia Kickstarter Campaign Goes Live On June 7th

Self-proclaimed "ThinkGeek minions"-turned-game-designers Rollacrit are launching the official Kickstarter campaign for Heroes of Barcadia, a drink-based role-playing game that originally started out as an April Fool's Day joke. This game quickly gained fan momentum and on Monday, June 7th, that Kickstarter campaign will be ripe for crowdfunding!. This drinking game,...