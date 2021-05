The Burlington Public Library is located at 22 Sears St. For information, call 781-270-1680 or visit http://burlingtonpubliclibrary.org. AN EVENING WITH AUTHOR LISA SEE: 7 p.m. June 2. Anti-Asian sentiment is not something new. There is a long history of racism against Asian Americans in the United States. Join Lisa See as she tells the story of the Chinese in America through the eyes of her family who settled in Los Angeles and the racism they experienced as newcomers. On Gold Mountain, See’s critically acclaimed memoir published in 1996, tells the story not only of her Chinese American family, but of the Chinese people in America, a country that both welcomes and scorns immigrants.