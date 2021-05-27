State bills pass in response to suspected Dallas-area serial killer, but families will continue to pursue change

(Alec Mason/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(DALLAS) The Texas Legislature has passed two bills related to the suspected Dallas-area senior living serial killer Billy Chemirmir, but families of the victims said more work needs to be done, NBC 5 reports .

Though he has claimed that he’s not guilty, Chemirmir has been accused of murdering more than a dozen retirement home residents, mostly women, and robbing them of their valuables. He has been handed down an indictment for 18 capital murder charges and is waiting for his trial.

Families of the victims created an advocacy group called Secure Our Seniors Safety to protect residents of retirement homes.

The group united to try and pass legislation this year and saw some success. House Bill 723 — which requires that next-of-kin be told when a relative’s cause of death is changed on the death certificate — was signed by the governor earlier this month and officially becomes law in September.

HB 723 was inspired by the case of Cheryl Bixler Pangburn, whose mother’s cause of death was changed from “natural causes” to “undetermined pending scene investigation” without Pangburn’s knowledge. Pangburn said that she found out about her mother’s death being connected to Chemirmir from a friend several months after the death certificate was changed and was not notified by law enforcement or the medical examiner’s office.

Senate Bill 1132 has been passed by the state’s House of Representatives and Senate. The bill would reinforce current laws regarding cash-for-gold businesses, NBC 5 reports. The bill needs the governor’s consideration to become law.

Chemirmir is suspected of robbing his victims of jewelry then selling it at cash-for-gold shops.

However, bills directly related to senior safety in living facilities — such as one to encourage safety practices like background checks for retirement home employees and another to make facilities liable for negligent deaths — failed to pass in the legislature.

“The frustration is nothing has changed in the senior living industry,” said Shannon Gleason Dion, whose mother was one of the murder victims.

The senior safety advocacy group expects to continue pushing for change in the next legislative session.