Gilbert Glad To Have Normalcy In QB Room
FRISCO, Texas - This has got to feel almost easy for Garrett Gilbert, compared to how he got here. This week's OTAs came with the most surreal sense of normalcy for the Cowboys' entire roster, but particularly for the current favorite to be their backup quarterback. Gilbert had a busy week, throwing reps in individual work and seven-on-seven drills. With Dak Prescott currently sitting out of the full-team sessions, Gilbert functioned as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.