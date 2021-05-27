Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results from four additional holes from its Aureus West Gold Project and announce the successful completion of its Phase One exploration campaign at the Aureus Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The four holes were drilled from the second and third pads of the Phase One program. Holes AW-20-007 from Pad 2 and AW-20-008, AW-20-009 and AW-20-010 are from pad 3, which is approximately 215 metres ("m") east of pad 2 along the main Aureus West gold trend. All holes intersected strongly mineralized broad intervals of near surface gold mineralization. The Aureus West Gold Project is located approximately one kilometre south of the Aureus East Gold Project. Ten holes were completed, totaling approximately 4,600m, in the 2020 drilling program at Aureus West.