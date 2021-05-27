newsbreak-logo
Franklin County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; St. Louis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for east central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
