Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for Purchase

Purchase of Xencor Option potentially eliminates approximately 2.1 mill ion shares of INmune future common stock dilution upon ﻿execution.﻿. LA JOLLA, Calif, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) - Get Report (the, "Company"), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient's innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the Company has entered into a new $15 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and an affiliate of SVB Financial Group. INmune intends to use the proceeds from the facility to partially fund the buyout of an option held by Xencor, Inc., resulting from INmune's in-licensing of XPro1595 (now known by its generic name, p egipanermin) in October 2017. Total consideration to be paid to Xencor by INmune is $18.3 million, comprised of $15 million of cash and $3.3 million of INMB shares at a price of $17.14 resulting in the issuance of 192,533 shares.