Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for Purchase

 18 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase land (the 'Land'), on approximately 60 acres in Fort Saskatchewan, a municipality 25km from Alberta's capital city of Edmonton. The Land is a greenfield property with infrastructure including a 31,750 sq ft building and 35 acres that is graveled and improved, including fence, power and a yard compacted to 10 tons per square foot. The Land was developed in 2015 for approximately CDN$21M in the Alberta Industrial Heartland, Canada's largest hydrocarbon processing region.

