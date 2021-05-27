newsbreak-logo
Computers

Microsoft Edge 91 out with new shopping features, improved performance, and more

By Abhay Venkatesh
Neowin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs mentioned in the release schedule, Microsoft is today rolling out Edge version 91 to the stable channel. While the version has been in testing across various Insider channels, the company has noted in a separate blog post all the features that are making it to the browser with this version. The release focuses on bringing new shopping features for the back-to-school season, performance improvements, and new personalization options.

