I heard a discussion on the radio the other morning about how to meet potential mates these days. It was all about the popularity of online dating sites, dating apps you could put right on your phone, swiping right to indicate interest and left to let someone know they didn’t make the cut ... and I learned two things. This stuff really does exist, and I must have existed with the dinosaurs because I am getting way too old to see how anyone buys into this garbage. We’re talking relationships with real flesh-and-blood human beings here, not ordering a pizza or getting directions to the mall. And the thing that really horrifies me is one of the most popular sites — Tinder — has you look at a photo, read a bio of interests, and then sweep right if you’d like to meet them, or simply dismiss them altogether by sweeping left. In an instant they’re out with the trash. It’s a devaluation of humans, and the whole thing sickens me to the core.