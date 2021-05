Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and we’re into week four of NXT on Tuesdays. Tonight we have a pretty big show with the return of Finn Balor, The Way getting another NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match, Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Falls Count Anywhere match and more. So without further ado, let’s get right into it.