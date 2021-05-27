A fisherman who plays baseball: Aces' Seth Beer reeling in big-league dream

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Red Sox (32-20) will battle the Houston Astros (28-24) in the AL Inter-Division competition at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Boston just concluded a quick two-game set versus the Miami Marlins with a 3-1 victory on Saturday. The Red Sox also won the opening match at 5-2 on Friday. The Boston Red Sox will be facing the Houston Astros in a four-game series to start on Monday. Last time out, the Red Sox scored three runs on twelve hits in the win. Starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up four hits and zero runs with one walk granted and struck out seven Miami’s batters. Third Baseman Rafael Devers led the charge with two runs on three hits while Right Fielder Hunter Renfroe acquired a one-run score on three hits with one RBI in the win. Designated Hitter J.D. Martinez and 1st Baseman Bobby Dalbec drove two hits apiece in the winning effort for Boston.