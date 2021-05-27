Federal Aid Provides Significant Boost To Bowser’s Proposed D.C. Budget
When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, the $350 billion available in aid for states, counties and cities was little more than a really big pot of money. But the local impact of those funds became more clear on Thursday, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled her 2022 budget — one flush with federal funding for everything from affordable housing and health to public safety and transportation.dcist.com