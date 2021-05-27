Federal Aid Provides Significant Boost To Bowser’s Proposed D.C. Budget

US President Joseph Biden has proposed a significant boost in funding for the country’s arts and culture agencies as part of his $6 trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year, released on Friday. If approved by Congress, this would allocate $265m to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (an $8m increase compared to this year), $177.5m to the National Endowment for the Humanities (a $10m increase) and $201m to the National Endowment for the Arts (a $33.5m increase)—the highest level of funding the agency would receive since its founding in 1965.