Online videos have significantly rose in popularity in recent years. By 2025, it is expected that the video market enterprise should reach about $25.6 billion. Hence, it makes sense that you invest in online video content for your business. Visual engagement is a vital aspect of video content. You need to catch your audience’s attention to get them to share it on their social media platforms. While film shorts and bite-sized videos are great for social media, live stream videos may be a bit trickier. So how do you get users to watch, engage and share your live stream videos?