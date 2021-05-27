newsbreak-logo
Crawford County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Crawford County in east central Missouri Washington County in east central Missouri Southern Franklin County in east central Missouri * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 151 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Gerald to near Leasburg to near Cherryville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Oak Grove, Sullivan and Anthonies Mill around 210 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Miramiguoa Park, St. Clair, Courtois, Parkway, Lonedell and Richwoods. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 214 and 242. This also includes Onondaga Cave State Park, Dillard Mill Historic Site, Robertsville State Park, and Meramec State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
