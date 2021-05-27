Cancel
Blake Pollard Named State Farm Agent James Cook HIT OF THE WEEK

By Jc Tinsley
wrul.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Cook State Farm Hit of the Week is Blake Pollard of Carmi-White County. Blake is the son of Tim and Christina Pollard of Carmi. The Bulldog senior just graduated as a valedictorian and he’s killin’ it on the wrestling mat too. Wrestling Coach Terry “Sarge” Gholson calls Pollard the complete package. Pollard is the Team Captain and is undefeated in his 195 pound weight class. If you’re looking for someone for your child to look up to, look no further than Blake Pollard. Congratulations Blake!

www.wrul.com
