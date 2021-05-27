10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones smacked his hands to the ground after throwing the ball to safety Adrian Colbert. It was a glaring mental error — and Jones’ final throw of spring practices. The Patriots offense was practicing a very specific situation. The offense got one play to set up the kicker, who would run onto the field — sometimes with the clock running and sometimes not — to try to get points on the board. Jones failed the test, in a way. He did the one thing he shouldn’t in that scenario: turn over the ball. That wiped away any chance the team had at getting points. It was, by definition, a rookie mistake. And one he’ll have weeks to think over as he prepares for training camp.