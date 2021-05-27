Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

birminghamnews.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens took the field for their second practice of Organized Team Activities Wednesday, which was open to the media for viewing. 1. The first thing reporters do is take the attendance report, so here goes. The veterans not at practice included tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Smith attended Tuesday's practice. Head Coach John Harbaugh estimated the Ravens were in the 80s in terms of attendance percentage. Those longtime veterans, such as the defensive linemen, don't need the work.

www.birminghamnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Brandon Stephens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Organized Team Activities#Smu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant observations from Day 3 of Patriots minicamp

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones smacked his hands to the ground after throwing the ball to safety Adrian Colbert. It was a glaring mental error — and Jones’ final throw of spring practices. The Patriots offense was practicing a very specific situation. The offense got one play to set up the kicker, who would run onto the field — sometimes with the clock running and sometimes not — to try to get points on the board. Jones failed the test, in a way. He did the one thing he shouldn’t in that scenario: turn over the ball. That wiped away any chance the team had at getting points. It was, by definition, a rookie mistake. And one he’ll have weeks to think over as he prepares for training camp.
NFLUSA Today

Panthers also discussing preseason joint practices with the Ravens

The Panthers have finalized a couple joint practice dates with one team and are in talks with another. Yesterday, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that his team will hold two joint practices with the Colts before their preseason matchup in August – the first of the year. Apparently, Carolina is...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

LIVE from Miami Dolphins OTA's: Plus: Brian Flores' Friday OTA thoughts

DAVIE — Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday he expects to see all of his players at a mandatory Minicamp, which begins next Tuesday at Nova Southeastern University. That would, presumably, include cornerback Xavien Howard, who has not attended voluntary organized team activities and instead has trained on his own.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Minicamp, not OTAs, will be the first measuring stick for the Steelers new line

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team in transition on the offensive side of the ball. Whether you look at new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm or new players in new position along the line, there is a lot of unknowns surrounding the offense entering the 2021 season.
NFLNBC Sports

Practice impressions: Jones playing thinking man's game for Pats at OTAs

So let’s preface this little missive with a disclaimer. These are. Ob. Ser. Vat. Shuns. It’s what we saw and – in our estimation – what we think it may mean. So don’t be getting all exercised if you read an observation you don’t like (i.e. Mac Jones being a little shorter and narrower than anticipated). It’ll all be OK.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Ravens Sign First-Round EDGE Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they signed first-round EDGE Odafe Oweh to a four-year rookie contract on Friday. This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Ravens:. Oweh, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 Baltimore used the No. 31 overall pick in this year’s draft on him.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 offensive takeaways from Jags OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their organized team sessions on May 24 and wrapped the process up on Thursday. The next step will be a three-day mandatory minicamp period held on June 15-17. However, before we get to that point, it’s worth mentioning that the Jags three-phase OTA process presented the...
NFLBoston Herald

Dont’a Hightower returns to Patriots OTAs practice, only 15 absent Thursday

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower returned to practice Thursday for one of the team’s final OTA sessions. Hightower took his old spot in the middle of Bill Belichick’s defense during team drills, calling out signals to Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon and other front-seven fixtures. He was one of several defensive...
NFLLowell Sun

Dont’a Hightower returns, passing game goes long and more Patriots OTA observations

FOXBORO — Exit Cam Newton, enter … Brian Hoyer?. The Pats’ fourth quarterback starred as their best passer in Thursday’s OTA session, a reminder anything can happen in football — especially during a voluntary non-padded practice in June. Hoyer connected on three impressive deep balls, as he and Jarrett Stidham split up most of the reps Newton left behind with his injured right hand. Meanwhile, the Pats defense, bolstered by the return of several veterans — namely Dont’a Hightower — neutralized a timid Mac Jones.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens news: Daelin Hayes ‘making waves’ at 2021 OTAs

Ravens news, Daelin Hayes Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens will sport a new-look pass rush this season, and one player who could be a bit of a darkhorse for success in 2021 is rookie fifth-round pick Daelin Hayes. Hayes has been one of the more notable...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Changes on offensive line? Dolphins OTA practices seem to indicate they are on horizon

Robert Hunt’s possible transition to offensive guard continued Friday, during the third week of the Miami Dolphins’ Organized Team Activities, which leads into next week’s mandatory minicamp. Even though Hunt and coach Brian Flores won’t specify where the Dolphins envision the offensive lineman playing next season, it is clear he’s being cross-trained to play guard. In his rookie season, Hunt ...
NFLPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Chiefs players progressing in first OTAs with team

After last summer’s organized team activities were cancelled due to the pandemic, the Chiefs’ 2020 rookie class didn’t have a chance to get acclimated to the organization before training camp. Linebacker Willie Gay said it was tough for him and the other rookies last summer. “To only see the playbook...
NFLYardbarker

Observations From Cleveland Browns OTA’s

The Cleveland Browns are in the second week of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs). OTA’s have been somewhat controversial this year. After they were cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFLPA President (and Browns center) JC Tretter urged players to boycott OTA’s because of safety and injury concerns.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Our takeaways from the First week of Chicago Bears' voluntary OTAs

This week, the Bears kicked off the beginning of voluntary Organized Team Activities at Halas Hall, where members of the team gathered for their first on-field activity of the offseason. While Organized Team Activities don’t really serve as a means for the battle of positions that are reserved for camping...