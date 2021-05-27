10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs
The Ravens took the field for their second practice of Organized Team Activities Wednesday, which was open to the media for viewing. 1. The first thing reporters do is take the attendance report, so here goes. The veterans not at practice included tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Smith attended Tuesday's practice. Head Coach John Harbaugh estimated the Ravens were in the 80s in terms of attendance percentage. Those longtime veterans, such as the defensive linemen, don't need the work.www.birminghamnews.net