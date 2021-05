A local family is sharing the news of their missing dog on social media and billboards hoping that she’ll find her way back home. The Walker family is asking for the communities help to find their missing dog, and they’re also offering a reward. Dayzee, the beloved beagle, has been missing for over a week. The 15-year-old dog is deaf and was last seen on security cameras walking out of the Grove Hill neighborhood gates. The Walkers say her biggest indicator is that she does not have a tail.