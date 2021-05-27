Cancel
EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Announces Listing on the CSE

 5 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ('EonX or the 'Company) EonX is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares today on the CSE. EonX is a financial technology company providing white-label platforms for large enterprises looking to better engage, reward and securely transact with their members, customers and employees. These enterprise clients on-board their customers to the platform in order to facilitate Payments and generate redeemable eWallet balances, whilst earning Points and accessing exclusive Marketplace Rewards.

