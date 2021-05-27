Cancel
Two more Covid deaths, 235 new cases reported in Ladakh

By Digital Desk
newslivetv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeh: Ladakh has registered two more coronavirus fatalities and 235 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 18,045 and death toll to 181, officials said on Thursday. Leh and Kargil districts reported one fatality each. Leh has accounted for 132 deaths and Kargil 49, officials said, quoting the bulletin released...

