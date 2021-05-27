Memex Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Results; Anticipate achieving profitability for fiscal 2021

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (0YL.F) (“Else” or the “Company”) the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Management is pleased to announce it achieved significant progress executing its go-to-market plan in the US market to become one of the leading providers of baby food products as a healthy alternative to dairy-based formulas. The following summarizes major execution points achieved in the first quarter of 2021, as well as execution on our business strategy. Full financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at https://elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.