Contakt World Honors 33 Winners for NACCHO's Inaugural 2021 Innovative Practice Award, Commending the Best Practices from Local Health Agencies in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

birminghamnews.net
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ('Tracker' or the 'Company') (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC ('Contakt World') is pleased to announce winners for the 2021 Innovative Practice Award, as part of its ongoing alignment with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country's nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments.

