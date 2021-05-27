What are Adversarial AI Attacks and How do we Combat Them?

With the success of the graph embedding model in both academic and industry areas, the robustness of graph embedding against adversarial attack inevitably becomes a crucial problem in graph learning. Existing works usually perform the attack in a white-box fashion: they need to access the predictions/labels to construct their adversarial loss. However, the inaccessibility of predictions/labels makes the white-box attack impractical to a real graph learning system. This paper promotes current frameworks in a more general and flexible sense -- we demand to attack various kinds of graph embedding models with black-box driven. We investigate the theoretical connections between graph signal processing and graph embedding models and formulate the graph embedding model as a general graph signal process with a corresponding graph filter. Therefore, we design a generalized adversarial attacker: GF-Attack. Without accessing any labels and model predictions, GF-Attack can perform the attack directly on the graph filter in a black-box fashion. We further prove that GF-Attack can perform an effective attack without knowing the number of layers of graph embedding models. To validate the generalization of GF-Attack, we construct the attacker on four popular graph embedding models. Extensive experiments validate the effectiveness of GF-Attack on several benchmark datasets.