Get ready to go behind the scenes at the Houston Zoo!. Animal Encounters are one-of-a-kind opportunities to meet zookeepers and get up close to your favorite animals. Each encounter is an interactive experience designed with the animals’ welfare in mind. Get a tour of the space, meet the animals, and spend some time with a keeper to learn how the animals are cared for, the challenges they might face in the wild, and what you can do at home to help save them in the wild. With so many options to choose from, there is something for everyone at the Houston Zoo.