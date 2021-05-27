Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

iFabric Corp Announces EPA Registration of New Technology bioTX

birminghamnews.net
 30 days ago

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (IFA.TO), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA'), has received a United States Environmental Agency ('EPA') registration for its new metal-free anti-microbial technology, bioTX. 'bioTX, represents the culmination...

www.birminghamnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifa#Ifabric Corp Announces#Iftna#Company#Coconut Grove Pads Inc#Coconut Grove#Coconut Grove Intimates#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
EPA
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp IV Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Sets July 22, 2021 As Date Of Stockholder Meeting For The Lucid Business Combination

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill IV" or "CCIV") (CCIV) - Get Report, a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective Churchill IV's registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to the date hereof, the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting of the stockholders of Churchill IV in connection with its proposed combination with Lucid Motors, a leader in EV technology which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021. The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) today announces that James Macintosh has resigned his position as President & CEO, and Director of the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities. As a result of the resignation, Monterey's Board of...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Revive Therapeutics Approved To Trade On The OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB ® Market ("OTCQB") effective Monday June 28, 2021.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement offering announced on May 25, 2021. AS part of the closing of this first tranche, the Company issued 4,686,664 units for gross proceeds of $703,000. The Company paid a cash finders' fee of $18,516 and issued 123,439 finders' warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ManifestSeven Announces Strategic Review Of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) (" M7" or the " Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced that it has initiated a strategic review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives for M7 focused on maximizing shareholder value.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LITFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF. VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Dr. John Gammon to its board of directors. Dr. Gammon has 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management, including international positions with Falconbridge, Assistant Deputy Minister Mines and Minerals with the Government of Ontario and, since his retirement, as a consultant working with industry, governments and universities. In addition to Dr. Gammon's mineral exploration experience he has also spent a significant amount of time on aboriginal community and environmental issues. His knowledge of the Spanish language and South American culture and societies brings a depth, in addition to his industry experience, that can assist the Company with the advancement of its projects in Argentina.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Announces Organizational Changes

Continuing its drive to remain a nimble, adaptable, and customer-focused company in spite of exponential growth, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a supplier of technology solutions for the automotive aftermarket, announces it has tapped two seasoned veterans to head up its sales and marketing operations. The moves are intended to help BOLT ON retain its leadership role in a quickly changing automotive aftermarket and turbocharge its growth plan for this year and beyond.
Businessaustinnews.net

Cyduct Diagnostics Inc. Retains TPS Thayer, a PCAOB Registered Certified Public Accounting Firm

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') is pleased to announce today that the company has retained the public accounting firm TPS Thayer, LLC. TPS Thayer has been retained to perform audit services for the years ended June 30, 2020, and 2021. In addition, Cyduct today also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in CYduct's fiscal year end from December 31 to June 30.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has appointed Marcum LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing BDO Canada LLP. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
BusinessCision

Lucara Diamond Corp. Announces C$38 Million Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 29,400,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$22 million (the “Public Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2021 and is subject to Lucara receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held June 24, 2021. At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,432,535 common shares of the Company,...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Altura Energy Inc. Provides a Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Altura Energy Inc. ("Altura" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: ATU) is pleased to announce the closing of the final stage of the asset disposition, an operational update and renewal of its credit facilities. ASSET DISPOSITION. As disclosed in the Corporation's January 29, 2021 news...
Businessaithority.com

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Acquisition of ExactlyIT, Inc.

Converge’s 20th acquisition expands its Cloud and Managed Services expertise and operations. Converge Technology Solutions Corp a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT. Headquartered in North Carolina, with operational offices in Mexico, ExactlyIT is...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

VSBLTY Files Final Prospectus in Respect of its Overnight Marketed Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) today announced that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 16,000,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000. The Offering is being conducted on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" basis in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") is acting as agent for the Offering.
Marketsaustinnews.net

XS Financial Announces Investor Zoom Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, will be hosting an investor Zoom conference on Tuesday June 29, 2021 at 10:00 am PST.
BusinessBusiness Insider

SpeakEasy Announces Proposed Strategic Acquisition of Karolos Research Inc.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. ROCK CREEK, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy"), a holder of a federal licence to cultivate, process and sell cannabis under the Cannabis Act, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated June 24, 2021 among the Company, Karolos Research Inc. ("Karolos") and each of the security holders of Karolos (the "Definitive Agreement") in connection with the proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Karolos (the "Karolos Securities").
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hoist Capital Corp. Shareholder Approvals - New CPC Policy

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - HOIST CAPITAL CORP. (TSXV: HTE.P) (the "Corporation") announces that at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, that approval from disinterested shareholders was obtained for the Corporation to obtain the benefits under TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies implemented on January 1, 2021. These benefits include: (i) continuing the listing of the common shares on the venture board of the Exchange; (ii) the non-cancellation of seed shares held by certain non-arm's length parties to the Corporation; and (iii) amending the Exchange Form 2C Escrow Agreement entered into by certain non-arm's length parties to provide for accelerated escrow release terms over a period of 18 months.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

3DB Inc. Files Early Warning Report Regarding Nexoptic Technology Corp.

EDMONTON, AB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the " Corporation" or " 3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on June 24, 2021, 3DB disposed (the " Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 1,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. (" NexOptic") through the private market.
Businesstheclarion.ca

PODA Completes $4.6 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 24, 2021 – PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda Lifestyle" or the "Company") (CSE:PODA) (CNSX:PODA.CN) Pink (OTC:PODAF) (FSE:99L) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered financing of units. In connection with the closing, the Company issued 6,576,943 units at a price of $0.70 per unit, for gross proceeds of $4,603,860. Each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The warrants are transferrable. Cash Finder’s fees of $256,094 were paid and 351,849 Finder’s warrants were issued in connection with the offering. Each Finder’s warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.