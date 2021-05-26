Slicers' overachieving girls tennis season ends with regional loss

In retrospect, La Porte's 16-4 finish this season was more, much more, than coach Don Varda could've ever imagined. "If you would've told me we were going to 16-4, play for the Duneland Conference championship, and go tooth and nail with Penn, I would've told you need to see your therapist twice as much because you're crazy," Varda said as he prepped the LeRoy Courts for Wednesday's Penn-South Bend St. Joseph regional championship. "Everybody was picked ahead of us. We had four matches rained out that we would have won, so you're talking 20-4, which is an absolute overachievement. The team we had coming back (in 2020) was coming off La Porte's first undefeated season in 41 years, so it's a tribute to these girls, losing the players we lost off of that team. This is probably the biggest overachieving team I've ever had."